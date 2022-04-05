While we are waiting for Season 2 of Halo Infinite comes out in the meantime Halo: The Official Cookbookthat is in Halo inspired cookbookwhich apparently it was not taken well by a large part of the community more passionate, who, as usual, made no secret of her disappointment.

We know well how Halo fans are decidedly demanding and do not hesitate to protest often and willingly, often falling into a considerable level of toxicity, which was also confirmed in the case of the launch of this book. The controversy does not arise from the unclear connection between the science fiction lore of the 343 Industries series and the culinary art (which would also have been understandable, to be honest), but rather from the fact that, according to many, 343 Industries should deal with update Halo Infinite with new content rather than indulge in these jokes.

The problem, which makes the reasoning of these warm fans invalid, is that obviously such an initiative is not managed directly by the developers of Halo Infinite, but rather by a detached marketing division, considering the dimensions that characterize the Halo brand. In any case, Victoria Rosenthal’s book ended up at the center of a heated controversy that could lead to a new break, after the one seen last December that prompted moderators to temporarily close the official Halo subReddit. Of course, timing has certainly not played in favor of this initiative, considering that in these days the same 343 Industries have reported that they realize that the community has now lost patience.

In the meantime, however, we have seen that Halo Infinite received a new patch of April 2022 today, while the Season 2 it is expected to arrive early next month, with a number of innovations that have already been partially presented by 343 Industries.

In any case, if you are interested in switching from Master Chief to Masterchef, Halo: The Official Cookbook is expected for August 16, 2022, containing 70 recipes that should somehow be inspired by the video game series in question.