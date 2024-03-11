In July of last year a video went viral in which you can see a man brutally attacked to a young employee at a point of sale of a fast food chain, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. This Monday, March 11, it became known murder of the worker's aggressor.

As reported by this media, according to versions provided by the authorities, the violent attack began because the young man who works with Subway asked a man who had just entered the restaurant to I will wait my turn to order food; However, he did not like her response because she went into the kitchen and there she began to attack him.

In the images spread on social networks, you can see how the man who is dressed in a blue t-shirt and black pants aggressively enters the place where the victim is and tips him several fists in the face.

Seconds later, seeing that he is defenseless, she yells at him and kicks him to the ground and hits him with more punches.

However, what draws the attention of Internet users is that the young man was not alone, because in the video you can see how there are other people, apparently from work, who do nothing.

Local media explained that the affected young man was taken to a hospital where he was treated. He received several blows to the head and fractured his nose.

They killed him outside his gym

The news portal Millennium He stated that Fernando Medina, alias 'El Tiburón', was murdered outside a gym he owned in San Luis Potosí.

Moment of the attack on the young man. Photo:Video capture: @RuidoEnLaRed Share

The aforementioned media added that 'El Tiburón' had been free since December 2023, when he obtained his freedom after spending four months as a defendant.

The man was linked to a judicial process on August 11 for the crime of aggravated homicide, in an aggravated degree of attempt.

Medina's defense asked the judge to reclassify the crime as serious injuries, protection that was granted to him and for this reason he obtained the precautionary measure of conditional suspension of process.

