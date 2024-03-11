Venezuela | President Maduro as the ruling party's candidate for the summer elections

Maduro, who is running for a third term, has been accused of planning a runoff election, as many opposition representatives have been prevented from running.

The vice-chairman of PsUV, the left-wing party that has ruled the country for a long time Diosdado Cabello announced In the X message service On the nomination of Maduro as a candidate after the party vote. The party's presidential candidate is to be officially announced on Friday.

In 2018, Maduro was elected to a second term in elections that were condemned as fraudulent by the EU and the United States, among others. Several countries recognized the opposition leader Juan Guaido having won the election. In 2019, the country's chancellor of justice denied Guaido the right to hold public office for 15 years.