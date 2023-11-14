The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office formulated the hypothesis behind the death of Jesús Ociel Baena, who was the first non-binary person to be appointed as a magistrate of a Latin American Court. Baena’s family responded to the authorities’ claims that, in principle, they claim that he would have been murdered by his partner.

(Read his story: The hard life of the first magistrate of Latin America, Jesús Ociel Baena).

Baena was also the first person in Mexico to receive his non-binary voting card and his modified birth certificate. In addition to the judicial courts, she gained space on social networks with her messages demanding the rights of the LGBTI community.

He was found dead on November 13 in his home, located in the exclusive Punta del Cielo complex in Aguascalientes. His partner, identified as Dorián Herrera, was also dead.

Prosecutor’s Office reveals details of the death of Magistrate Jesús Ociel Baena

The attorney general of the state of Aguascalientes, Jesús Figueroa, indicated that Baena would have been murdered by his partnerwho would later have taken his own life.

“What we have from the investigation is that an argument began in one of the rooms. (…) We found 20 wounds on the magistrate’s body, of those 20 wounds, 19 are superficial, with a sharp object that we detected as knives. shave,” he said on the radio station Radio Formula.

(In context: This is the authorities’ hypothesis about the murder of Magistrate Ociel Baena).

According to Figueroa, a wound to the neck was what caused Baena’s death. “It’s a homicide. We saw wounds on Dorian’s fingers. He went up to the bedroom, (…) and caused a wound on his neck.”

“It may seem like a hypothesis, for many people, that is not very credible, but we are being careful, especially to leave the record and conservation of all these signs,” he reiterated in the Mexican media.

In addition, Figueroa specified that the toxicological results of the bodies detected methamphetamines (stimulant) in Mr. Dorián Herrera.: “We could say that the effect of methamphetamine could have been slightly altered, whether you take it or inhale it, it is precisely the acceleration.”

The magistrate’s family attacks the Prosecutor’s hypothesis

Cinthya Baena, the magistrate’s sister, demanded that her name be cleared, considering the authorities’ statements as “false.”

“They are lies. They were very calm, they loved each other a lot, there was no evil in them. They had just arrived from a trip to Oaxaca happy and content. We spoke with him when they arrived at the airport. They were happy, as always,” he insisted to local media.

(See: Magistrade Ociel Baena and his partner present knife wounds: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office).

The woman even stated that it was a very stable relationship and they had “many plans for the future.” She called for an investigation into the death threats Baena had received.

Instead, the organizations Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) called for an investigation into Banea’s death. Other groups have requested that the investigations be carried out with an LGBTI focus.

The magistrate’s career was marked by seeking the participation of LGBTI people in the politics of Mexico, the second country with the most hate crimes in Latin America, with 305 violent acts from 2019 to 2022, including murders and disappearances, according to the National Crime Observatory. of Hate against LGBTI+ People.

“We should be talking about the advances in terms of political electoral rights, but we ended up talking about my gender expression, my heels… But I understood that this is necessary because, since a non-binary person had never been seen judging, this is the first step. What is not mentioned does not exist,” Baena said in an interview with EL TIEMPO nine months before his death.

*With information from EFE