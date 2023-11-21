In the name of love! Yarita Lizeth made a spectacular presentation at Huancayoregion Junin, the last Saturday, November 18. In the middle of her concert, the ‘Chinita of Love‘She had a beautiful gesture with her now husband Patrick Lundberg. The interpreter of ‘Cut veins‘ he dedicated a beautiful love song to his spouse. The incident was captured on video and published on TikTok.

In the audiovisual material shared on the Chinese social network, you can see how Yarita Lizeth He performs his song ‘Tú y yo’ in unison with his audience. Suddenly, the woman from Puno looks to the side and makes a nice gesture: she forms a heart with her hands while she stares at him. Patrick Lundberg. “Until the end of the world,” was what the artist told him.

The public was amazed at the demonstration of love and affection of the ‘Chinita of Love‘. His fans wish him the best in this new stage of his life and that he continues to meet the goals he sets for himself.

YOU CAN SEE: Chechito hugs a Cusco girl who sang ‘Sale el sol’ on the verge of tears: “How humble”

When did Yarita Lizeth and Patrick Lundberg get married?

Yarita Lizeth and the swedish Patrick Lundberg They got married last September 30. The photos were published on social networks and caused a stir at the time. The artist’s followers were fascinated.

Where is Patrick Lundberg from?

“He doesn’t live in Peru, but yesterday he arrived and is here, do you want to meet him? They say a lot of things about me, I have preferred to take care of him because for me he is something very special. He is a great person, hard-working, humble, affectionate,” he explained. Yarita Lizeth at a concert, and, as it turned out, Patrick arrived in Peruvian lands fromStockholmcapital of Sweden.

#love #Yarita #Lizeth #sang #husband #Patrick #concert #quotUntil #worldquot