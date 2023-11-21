The distancing of Podemos and Sumar, staged in the farewells of the ministers Irene Montero and Ione Belarra, blaming President Pedro Sánchez for their “definitive” exclusion from the central Government, puts a dent in the territorial pacts reached in the Region of Murcia.

From Más Región, Óscar Urralburu does not hide his “concern” that the deputy Javier Sánchez Serna has revalidated his seat in Congress as a Sumar candidate and now, as spokesperson for Podemos, he is distancing himself from Yolanda Díaz’s coalition. «We do not understand why what it was worth in June [cuando se celebraron las elecciones generales] “It’s not worth it now,” he says.

Urralburu clarifies that Sánchez Serna’s candidacy was the product of a negotiation between Sumar and Podemos that, from the first moment, seemed to him “a mistake” because it was not a “consensus” headliner. Even so, Más Región did not oppose it and practice showed them that together they get more support. “We got involved, we worked intensely and the result was better than 2019,” he remarks.

Regarding the results achieved on June 23, Urralburu speaks of “full satisfaction despite the difficulties.” However, now they see that the deputy is from Podemos and not from Sumar. «We political actors who defended Sumar’s candidacy now find that Mr. Sánchez Serna does not want to represent that candidacy. “That worries us,” he added.

Urralburu fears that the Region of Murcia “will be left without a deputy.” However, he does not close the door to reaching other future agreements. «We are always open to negotiation. Yolanda Díaz’s government team is inclusive and competent and we hope to work in harmony,” he said.

Relief in the Assembly



Sánchez Serna did not want to explain his position. José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, regional coordinator of IU, also integrated into Sumar’s candidacy, has not stepped into this puddle either. «I prefer not to make statements. We have an agreement. We work well with Podemos », he says. Furthermore, he remembers that in the general elections, the candidates “are not territorial powers” and that in the different territories it was decided who would be the head of the list: in the Region, Podemos.

At IU they continue to work with Podemos and are waiting to enter the Assembly in 2025, as agreed with Sánchez Serna’s formation before the regional elections, which they attended as a coalition.

For her part, María José Campillo, from Verde-Equo, plays down the matter and assures that the Sumar candidate’s commitment to the general elections “still stands.” As she explains, a parliamentary office has been organized “that will be Sumar’s voice.” They [en referencia a Podemos] They know that they have been chosen by Sumar and they are going to assume their commitment. You have to trust in good will and the word given. Murcia is not going to be left without representation. At Sumar we are not going to allow it,” he concludes.