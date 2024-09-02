The country’s wind energy sector remains hopeful that the next Administration of Claudia Sheinbaum will change its approach regarding the policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regarding the elimination of autonomous bodies and the reform of the Judicial Branch.

“Although we see that she is going in the same direction (Claudia Sheinbaum), we still believe that she can make a ‘change of direction’, an interesting turn, she has the opportunity to nuance the situation.

“I would expect that nuance from the President-elect, and that she would put her personality on the table a little bit. I think she has that possibility to do so, hopefully she will take it,” said Gerardo Pérez Guerra, president of the Mexican Wind Energy Association (AMDEE), in an interview last week. He considered that the reform of the Judicial Branch implies a total change that could set back Mexico’s energy sector for at least a year.

“It is a very hard change and we would have to wait and see what happens, because it would be done ‘almost’ by raffle (popular election).

“I insist, investors are now waiting to see what will happen, and unfortunately for the sector, I think that these changes will indeed set us back, at least one more year,” said Pérez Guerra. Regarding the disappearance of regulatory bodies, the expert recalled that many of the functions were within agencies such as the Ministry of Energy (Sener) or the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), so a new integration might not be so complicated.