Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10:14 p.m.



Emergency services located this Saturday night the body of a man in Fuente Caputa, within the municipality of Mula. At 6:25 p.m., a call to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center warned of his disappearance in the area.

Civil Protection personnel from Mula and Cehegín, Civil Guard, Local Police and firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium traveled to the scene. At 9:21 p.m. it was reported that the Cehegín Civil Protection found the lifeless body and that the Judicial Commission was in charge of its transfer in the absence of clarifying the circumstances of the event.