The European Union and NATO expect new difficulties due to the low level of public support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the unwillingness to provide military assistance to Kyiv in some EU countries, writes on July 15 Financial Times (FT) in an article titled “Clouds Gather Over Support for Ukraine”.

The newspaper points out that the signal that Ukraine’s accession to the EU will not be easy has already been given. Referring to data from the European sociological service Eurobarometer and the Pew Research Center in Washington, the author draws general signs that speak of a host of “brewing problems for NATO and the EU, which are trying to maintain unity through support for Ukraine.”

For example, Eurobarometer data for May-June showed that no more than 28% of respondents in Europe support the purchase of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine. In January-February, this figure was 32%. 14% of respondents do not agree at all with the formulation of the question (against 13% in the last survey), reports TASS.

The lowest level of support for Ukraine was noted in Serbia. There, 5% of respondents fully agree with military spending, 74% of respondents do not agree. The same situation is in North Macedonia (12% and 53% respectively).

In the EU countries, the lowest loyalty was demonstrated in Slovakia (11% and 57%), Cyprus (13% and 58%), Bulgaria (14% and 58%), Hungary (15% and 54%), Austria (16% and 56%), Greece (17% and 53%). Support was high in Sweden (72% vs. 5%), Denmark (59% vs. 8%) and non-EU Norway (66% vs. 9%).

At the same time, it turned out that 86% of respondents are ready for the EU to accept Ukrainian refugees, and 64% would agree for Ukraine to receive the status of a candidate member of the EU.

According to a Pew Research Center survey from February to May 2023, Hungary, Greece and Italy have the smallest percentage of people who consider Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s foreign policy to be correct, while those countries who have a positive attitude towards Russia in these countries have the highest percentage.

According to the author of the article, politics in the United States ahead of the 2024 presidential election is becoming one of the sources of concern. However, it is provoked, among other things, by changing political conditions in some countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

On May 30, former assistant to US President Joe Biden, writer and publicist Tara Reid, told how tired Americans were of hearing about Russophobia and war. According to her, polls show that Americans do not support a proxy war with Russia waged by the United States. Anti-war demonstrations are being held in Washington, in which citizens protest against spending money on the defense budget.

In early May, Ukrainian Major General Serhiy Krivonos spoke about disrespect for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the part of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his office. This, he noted, could provoke anti-government protests.

In April, The Washington Post wrote that the United States feared Ukrainians would be disappointed in their country’s leadership due to the ongoing conflict.

In January, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that Western countries are feeling tired of the situation around Ukraine.

In December 2022, the Americanist Malek Dudakov, in a conversation with Izvestia, indicated that American society is tired of Ukraine, the US residents want Washington’s attention to be directed to solving the problems of their own country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.