Means of the device of the Civil Protection and Emergencies Agency of the Board have located early this Saturday Nicolás del Pozo García57 years old, man with autistic disorder who disappeared this Friday. He lost track of him when he was on an excursion through the Los Angeles area of ​​San Rafael (Segovia), according to data from 112 of Castilla y León.

The man has been located in the vicinity of the San Rafael reservoir and has been treated preventively by an advanced life support ambulance from the Civil Protection Group of La Granja de San Ildefonso.

The Civil Protection and Emergency Agency has mobilized for this search an Advanced Command Post (PMA), technicians from the Emergency Coordination Center, the Emergency Logistics Support Unit (UALE), the Fénix Unit (Drones), Segovia Firefighters, Environment personnel and groups of Civil Protection volunteers from the province of Segovia.

In the operation, in which More than 30 troops have been mobilizedunder the direction of the emergency and sole command of the Board, and coordinated by the technical team of the Emergency Coordination Center from the Advanced Command Post, all organizations have been integrated.

Agents belonging to the Citizen Security Units, Seprona, Mountain Service and Usecic have also carried out search work by land and air with the contribution of two drones and a helicopter based in Madrid.