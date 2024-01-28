Bad results are being the general trend for FC Barcelona this season, they already lost the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid by four goals to one, they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals, in LaLiga they are not having good results and Seeing how things are, the dynamics have to change a lot to have a good performance in the UEFA Champions League.
Misfortunes never come alone, and after the tough elimination against Athletic Club de Bilbao in extra time of the Copa del Rey, it seemed that the culé team was going to hit the table in the match against Villarreal, but far from That confirmed the obvious, the bad dynamics of FC Barcelona. After this Blaugrana defeat, Xavi Hernández gave the news at a press conference that on June 30 he will stop being coach of FC Barcelona.
During the two seasons that he has been in charge of the Barcelona team, he has really had results that encouraged the optimism of the fans after going through turbulent times, with a first season in which they won the league competition and the Spanish Super Cup, an optimism that has not surfaced this second season.
In the balance of victories and defeats, so far (January 27), Xavi Hernández has achieved a total of 76 victories, 20 draws and 26 defeats in the 122 games he has been in charge of FC Barcelona.
If we focus on the balance he has had with the eternal rival of the team coached by the Terrasa native, Real Madrid, things change. In this case, since Xavi Hernández took the reins of FC Barcelona They have faced each other a total of 11 times on different occasions in which the final result has been divided into 6 victories for the culés, no draw and 5 victories for Real Madrid.
