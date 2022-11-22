Zapopan, Jalisco.- They locate a lifeless man inside a van in the parking lot of Plaza Tepeyac in the Mirador del Sol neighborhood in Zapopan.

The man between 35 and 40 years old was located inside the vehicle, which paramedics said He presented several days of cadaveric evolution.

The location of the body was given after a anonymous reporting to the emergency number in which it was reported that a vehicle from which fetid odors emanated.

When the elements of the Municipal Police of Zapopan arrived, They locate a man in the back seats of the vehicle with the naked eye.

Cruz Verde paramedics confirmed the death of the man in a state of decomposition.

The authorities cordoned off the place while waiting for personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office.

The vehicle was properly parked in a drawer, it is worth mentioning that the discovery is made on the last day of the Good Endso it is presumed there was more influx of people in the mall.

(With information from Night Watch)