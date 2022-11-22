A victory that has all the traits of a sporting feat. Thus, to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s success over Argentina at the World Cup, King Salman has announced a national holiday for tomorrow, at the suggestion of his son, Prince Mohammed. Workers of all kinds and students of all ages, therefore, will be released from their duties, after a day of celebrations that began after the match. Thousands of people poured into the streets of Riyadh, waving flags and blocking traffic. Royal adviser Turki Al-Skeikh even announced that admission to theme parks and every other entertainment center will be free today.

In the post-match press conference, coach Hervé Renard expressed his satisfaction thus: “We have made the history of Arab football, something that will remain forever. It is the most important thing. But now we have to look ahead, two more games await us challenging (against Poland and Mexico, ed.). I know how my players are, we have to keep our feet on the ground. When I met Prince Mohammed, he didn’t put any pressure on me and it was wonderful, because being under stress often doesn’t work. When I decided to coach this team three years ago, I found support in every area. We can count on a great federal president and sports minister.”