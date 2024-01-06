Saturday, January 6, 2024, 5:30 p.m.



Emergency personnel have located a body, this Saturday afternoon, in the waters of the Mar Menor, specifically in the area of ​​Los Alcázares, as confirmed to LA VERDAD by sources close to the investigation.

The body has been located about 300 meters from La Encarnación beach, in the aforementioned municipality. Teams are now working around the clock to rescue the remains and bring them to shore.

At the moment it is unknown if the discovery has any connection with the disappearance this Friday of Petrov, a 15-year-old teenager, in the waters of the lagoon.