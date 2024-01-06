A Lauda at the Dakar

Lukas Lauda he certainly wasn't blessed with talent like his father Niki, three times winner of the Formula 1 World Championship and still remembered as one of the greatest drivers of all time. He had to live in the shadow of his father's fame, and preferred to stay much more on the sidelines, working in sport, but on the marketing side.

All this didn't bother Lauda Jr. at all and at the no longer very young age of 45 he made his debut in the Dakar with the South Racing Can-Am team in the T3.1 (Lightweight Prototype Cross-Country) category, paying homage to his father with a livery and a particular helmet, which closely resemble the 1984 MP4/2, the car that gave Lauda his third world championship.

The photos

Here it is possible to see all the photos of the car and of Lauda jr, in a celebration of white and red that will excite fans quite a bit.

The MP4/2 was one of the most dominant cars of the last decades, with 75% of victories (12 out of 16) achieved also thanks to the fantastic duo of Lauda and Alain Prost. The Austrian won five races and won the title despite the Professor taking home seven successes. Even today that half-point gap is the lowest gap between first and second place in the World Championship. Lukas, who spent more than three decades in Barcelona, ​​commented on his happiness before the start of the Desert Marathon: “I worked in sports marketing for many years and organized competitions for my brother and other people. I had never raced and in 2022 Heinz Kinigadner invited me to Tunisia to try a Can-Am: I really liked it“.