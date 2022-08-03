Uruapan, Michoacán.- were located 11 bodies in a clandestine grave in an avocado orchard in Uruapan, Michoacán, so far it is known that there are 9 men and two women victims.

The Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) through a press release has reported that the investigation folder has already been opened for the discovery of 11 lifeless bodies, located in a garden, in said municipality.

Around 12:00 p.m. today, an anonymous call reported the discovery of a half-buried human body, in a place known as “El Llanito”, about 15 kilometers from the community of Caltzontzin, in Uruapan, which mobilized the authorities.

It has been reported that shortly after noon, the staff of the Prosecutor’s Office went to the avocado orchard located in the eastern zone of Uruapan, where three points of disturbed earth were located, and once they were explored, they found 11 bodies lifeless, corresponding to 9 men and 2 women, so far unidentified.

The FGE has not disclosed the data of the graves; What is known is that the victims presented advanced state of decompositionTherefore, once the corresponding expert actions were concluded, they were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service so that the lawful autopsy could be carried out.

It is hoped that with the medical-legal examinations the causes and time of death can be determined, and the respective forensic studies will begin to be carried out in order to try to identify each of the victims.

The Prosecutor’s Office has also indicated that the investigation will continue in order to clarify the homicides.