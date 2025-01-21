The sports management of Sevilla FC progress in the operation Alerrandro so that the 25-year-old Brazilian forward can arrive in Nervión as soon as possible as a new reinforcement for the attack of García Pimienta’s team after the signing of the Swiss Rubén Vargas. Closing the striker of RB Bragantino is the great objective at the moment of the Nervión club, once the incorporation of his compatriot Juninho, who finally headed to Flamengo, was frustrated.

Víctor Orta’s department hopes to obtain Alerrandro’s transfer for an amount of 4-5 million euros. Sevilla FC and RB Bragantino continue negotiating to finalize an agreement and the player is not training with his teammates while waiting for the ‘ok’ for his departure. Despite being the top scorer in the Brazilian Serie A during his loan to Esporte Clube Vitória, the coach Fernando Seabra It does not count on him and it will be released without too many impediments.

Meanwhile, the representatives move knowing that Sevilla is looking for a striker and the classic rumors appear in Nervión, such as that of Giovanni Simeonerelated in previous markets to the white and red. Cholo’s son would fit… not so much his figures. As reported by Marca, Gio Simeone has not been having many minutes in the team. Naplesleader of the Italian Serie A, and there is once again speculation about a possible move to Spain for the 29-year-old forward. He has only had 460 minutes in his team this season, and has scored two goals and provided two assists.

In any case, your technician, Antonio Conte, is not in favor of getting rid of him, since the squad has already released several players in this winter window, some as valuable as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, hero of the third Scudetto in the club's history, or Rafa Marín, who is going to turn the corner to Villarreal.









Furthermore, we are talking about a player whose market value does not drop below 10 million euros, with a high salary and contract until June 2026 in Naples. These figures do not add up now in Nervión. Gio was already linked to Sevilla FC a couple of years ago, even when Monchi was carrying out the plans of the sports management.