Martin embraces all the new features for 2024

Three Ducatis in front of everyone, the three Ducati GP-24s equipped with the new fairing designed in Borgo Panigale. The MotoGP tests in Sepang ended with a demonstration of strength amazing from Ducati, who saw Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia alternate at the top of the standings over the three days.

All three lapped under the 1'57″ barrier yesterday – Alex Marquez also with them – demolishing the track record. In view of the upcoming season, Ducati has prepared a step in terms of the engine and a new fairing which immediately convinced the official riders Bagnaia and Bastianini. Jorge Martinhowever, he had some doubts between the 2023 and 2024 fairings, but the third and final day of testing dispelled the doubts in the Pramac rider's head.

“We went very fast and it was incredible to see 1 and 56 on the display” – the words of the 2018 Moto3 world champion – on this last day of testing I definitively understood that the new hull has more potential and so we will run with that this season. The goal of this test was to make this decision and we made it and I'm happy. I have to change my riding style a bit, but if I need to go more up front, obviously I'll do it.”