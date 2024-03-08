They limit the sale of Stanley pink thermos with starbucks to avoid the resale of products that have reached more than 3,000 pesos.

The popularity of Stanley pink thermos In collaboration with starbucks It caused the cafeteria to sell out, and resales of the product increased.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Given this, users of starbucks They showed their discontent by not being able to buy the Stanley pink thermosand accuse resellers of having purchased many of these products.

Through social networks starbucksthe company assured that they listened to the recommendations of “partners and clients.”

“The next launches will be for clients Starbucks Rewards Goldwho will receive a coupon in the application that will allow them to access the sale,” they said.

The clients of starbucks They stressed that they agreed with Starbucks' decision, however, they demanded that there be a restock of the Stanley pink thermos.