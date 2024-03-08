MotoGP Qatar, the results of the second free practice

MotoGP Qatar, the news of the second free practice

There rain crash close to the MotoGP track session has reshuffled the format of the Qatar GP weekend. After a vote in Race Direction, the riders decided to assert as FP2 this evening's session, causing the valid tests to be postponed to tomorrow morning to define the 10 drivers qualified directly for Q2.

The session – in which the drivers were obliged to complete at least 8 laps and reduced to 45 minutes – was therefore not very significant and marked by the wet track.

The fastest was Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) in 2'06.544, almost three tenths better than Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas) and almost four tenths faster than rookie Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas). World champion 'Pecco' Bagnaia (Ducati) is 12th, the best of the Italians is Bastianini (Ducati) 7th.

MotoGP Qatar, live coverage of the second free practice

Here you can relive the live broadcast of the FP2 in Qatar.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morningwhen we start to get serious: at 11.40 rehearsals the ten who will certainly compete for pole position will decide; at 12.40 Q1 followed by Q2 which will decide the first poleman of the year. Then the first points will be awarded: Sprint scheduled for tomorrow at 5pm, the Grand Prix on Sunday at 6pm.