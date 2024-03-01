As we have already reported, Rockstar Games has asked its developers to go back to working in the office full time to complete the work on GTA 6, thus eliminating the possibility of working even partially remotely. Rockstar Games says this is necessary to improve security and productivity. This should all start in April. Employees, understandably, are not happy with this request.
After this announcement, the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) has criticized Rockstar. Referring to a petition signed last year by 170 Rockstar Games workers who objected to being forced to work in the office for three days, the union said the studio's latest decision “marks a reversal from previous previous statements in which the company insisted that flexible working options would remain available.”
Additionally, several members of the development team spoke to the IWGB and had their say concern about returning to full-time office work. An anonymous Rockstar employee told the union that working from home has been “a lifeline” for many staff. “Now Rockstar is ripping away that lifeline without a second thought for the workers who will be most impacted,” he said.
“After so many broken promiseswe fear that management is even paving the way for a return to the toxic practices of 'crunch' [ndr, termine che fa riferimento a lunghi periodi di tempo durante i quali i dipendenti sono costretti a fare continui straordinari]. Management must rethink their rash decisions and engage with staff to find an agreement that works for everyone.”
More reactions from GTA 6 developers
“This will mean losing time with our families,” one employee said, adding concerns for “the colleagues they have Health problems that prevent full-time office work and are now left in limbo.”
Rockstar developers “care a lot” about the games they make, one worker said, adding that “passion, skill and talent team should never be taken for granted by studio management.”
“It's together, through collaboration and a healthy balance between private life and workthat we continue to create some of the most beloved and spectacular games in our industry.”
Also the trade union himself published a statement saying that it was “unacceptable” that the management had decided to “go back on its word several times”.
“THE workers of the IWGB Game Workers union at Rockstar are demanding transparency around pay and promotions, a healthy and inclusive work culture, and a work-life balance focused on the needs of each worker,” wrote IWGB Game Workers President Austin Kelmore.
“Workers across the industry are tired of letting management take over reckless and harmful decisions and the workers at Rockstar are showing us the beginning of what will happen if they are continually ignored. There is no better time than now to join our union and push for this to be the healthy and sustainable gaming industry we know it to be.”
