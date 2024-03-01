As we have already reported, Rockstar Games has asked its developers to go back to working in the office full time to complete the work on GTA 6, thus eliminating the possibility of working even partially remotely. Rockstar Games says this is necessary to improve security and productivity. This should all start in April. Employees, understandably, are not happy with this request.

After this announcement, the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) has criticized Rockstar. Referring to a petition signed last year by 170 Rockstar Games workers who objected to being forced to work in the office for three days, the union said the studio's latest decision “marks a reversal from previous previous statements in which the company insisted that flexible working options would remain available.”

Additionally, several members of the development team spoke to the IWGB and had their say concern about returning to full-time office work. An anonymous Rockstar employee told the union that working from home has been “a lifeline” for many staff. “Now Rockstar is ripping away that lifeline without a second thought for the workers who will be most impacted,” he said.

“After so many broken promiseswe fear that management is even paving the way for a return to the toxic practices of 'crunch' [ndr, termine che fa riferimento a lunghi periodi di tempo durante i quali i dipendenti sono costretti a fare continui straordinari]. Management must rethink their rash decisions and engage with staff to find an agreement that works for everyone.”