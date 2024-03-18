Shock in China for themurder of a 13 year old for which three classmates were arrested. When questioned by the authorities, the three minors initially denied and then denied led the investigators to an abandoned vegetable garden where they had buried the body of little Wang, in the northern Chinese town of Handan. The victim and alleged killers are all “left behind children”, a term used to describe Chinese children who live with their grandparents in rural areas while their parents work in cities.

The affair, writes the BBC, has opened a debate on youth and provocative crimeor strong emotion on social media, with tens of thousands of posts on Weibo and Douyin, the Chinese version of Tik Tok. “The whole country is watching this case, I hope that the police are fair and give the family a satisfactory answer”, wrote an internet user in a comment on a post by the victim's father, which obtained 50 thousand likes. Many have called for severe punishment, despite those arrested being under 14 years old. In China, minors between the ages of 12 and 14 can only be prosecuted with the approval of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Wang passed away on March 10, his father wrote in a post on Douyin. According to investigators, who consider the case an intentional homicide, the 13-year-old was killed the same day. The boy, his father said, was still alive at 3pm. Then at 4.10pm all the money that was on his mobile phone, 191 yuan equal to 17 dollars, was transferred to one of the alleged murderers. The cell phone was then disconnected. Wang had been bullied by his three tormentors for some timethe family's lawyer, Zang Fanqing, wrote on Weibo.