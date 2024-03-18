The face to face with Horner

Jos Verstappen he was one of the absolute protagonists of 'Red Bull soap opera' which in this first part of the season held sway almost more than the results on the track obtained by the Milton Keynes team. It was Max's father himself, during the weekend in Bahrain, for example attack team principal Christian Horner head-on claiming that the case in which he is protagonist for “transgressive and inappropriate behavior” will lead the team to “to blow up” in the event of his remaining at the top.

The quarrel between the two from the Sakhir paddock went around the world, as did Jos's chat with Toto Wolff, which gave rise to speculation about a possible future for his son away from Red Bull. Now though, speaking to the Belgian news agency Spouseit was Jos a himself preach calm. The former Benetton, Arrows and Minardi driver probably also realized that competing in another 22 GPs in this climate would represent an unsustainable solution for any of the parties involved.

It takes calm

Speaking to journalists during a rally in Belgium, in which he also took victory, Jos Verstappen recognized the existence of a “power struggle” inside Red Bull. “This is part of the problem, but there also needs to be peace in the team. It is necessary to find calm againbut given the circumstances, I think it will take some time – He admitted – I can't say much else about it. Let's hope they can focus on racing again, because that's what it's all about. And it's important that Max continues to win.”.

Dad Verstappen also highlighted how – inevitably – theenormous media pressure surrounding the story could also have an impact on a glacial character like that of the three-time world champion: “The car works very well and there is nothing wrong between the engineers and him. In most cases Max is able to isolate himself, but he receives many questions about it. He doesn't like it, but he is part of Formula 1.”concluded Jos.