the pain of a seeker mother of Jalisco doubled this Wednesday after subjects they kidnapped his daughter inside his house in Tlajomulco, the municipality that has figured nationally for being a leader in the disappearance of people and the discovery of bodies in clandestine graves.

Today, Yadira Estrada once again took to the streets to request the urgent help of the police authorities of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office to locate his daughter Esthela Guadalupe Estrada Ávilawho was deprived of liberty around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

However, they did not get the requested help. In response, those who expressed solidarity with his request received pulls and scratches from the elements of the Jalisco Police, who also asked them to leave public roads.

Yadira Estrada has been among the search groups for missing persons in Jalisco after she began an unstoppable search for his son Iván Alfredo Estada Ávila, who disappeared on February 3, 2020 in the city of Guaymas, Sonora .

His constant trips to Sonora allowed him to forge friendships with the Searching Mothers of Sonora, whom he invited to Jalisco to carry out a search brigade that was very successful, allowing the discovery of clandestine graves, in addition to the sharing of knowledge with the groups. search for this state.

Despite the fact that over the years Yadira Estrada has participated in dozens of activities and has witnessed the discovery of hundreds of corpses, to date she does not know the whereabouts of her son, anguish to which the disappearance of another member of her family has been added. : his daughter.

This Friday night, the mother seeker shared with DEBATE that after hours of protests in the street she was finally attended by state authorities, who made her go to the offices of the Person Search Commission of the State of Jalisco to make a DNA test, since there could be the possibility that some of the recent corpses located in the state could correspond to that of his daughter.