Grouping of troops “South” destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds and up to 15 soldiers near Maryinka

Assault units of the grouping of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia “South” destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds and up to 15 military personnel in the Maryinka area. This was told by the head of the press center of the group of troops “South” Ivan Bigma, writes RIA News.

According to him, they entered the battle in the Donetsk direction in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Maryinka. Assault motorized rifle units of the Southern Military District (SMD), supported by tanks and armored personnel carriers, destroyed two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

“During the battle, the losses of the enemy amounted to 15 people,” the Ministry of Defense specified.

Also, the group of troops “West” reported the destruction of two sabotage groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Russian soldiers managed to disrupt the rotation of Ukrainian army units.