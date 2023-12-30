Saturday, December 30, 2023, 11:29



The Mossos d'Esquadra are investigating the violent death of a woman who was found at noon this Friday in a home in the Sant Martí district of Barcelona, ​​they reported this Saturday in a statement.

At around 12:45 p.m. the agents received a notice informing them that inside a home there was the lifeless body of a person and when they arrived at the scene, where the Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) also went, they located it with signs of violence.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Mossos began investigations to clarify the facts and the case is under confidentiality.