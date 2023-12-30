Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The Super Cup between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Sharjah witnessed a historic result of 6-2, in favor of the “Knights” at the expense of the “King”, which broke many records for the “King” and the Romanian coach Olario Cosmin in particular.

This is the first loss for Sharjah against Shabab Al-Ahly, under the leadership of Cosmin in all competitions, as the two teams had previously faced 5 times, during which “The King” won twice, and tied 3 times, the first came in the quarter-finals of the President’s Cup 2021-2022, and ended in a draw. Negatively, before Sharjah prevailed in the “shootout”, and in the league 4 matches were held, Sharjah won two matches 1-0 and 2-0, while the draw was 0-0 and 1-1, and thus the streak of not losing for the “King” against the “Knights” ended. “The Cosmin Brigade” swallows the bitterness of its first loss from Shabab Al-Ahly.

The loss represents the end of a historical series for “The Tsar”, as the “Romanian” lost the first “Super” in his 23-year career in the world of coaching, and Kuzmin had previously competed in “7 Supers”, and won the title in all of them, the first championship in Romania in 2006, with Steaua Bucharest with a goal against Rapid Bucharest, after which it won 5 “Emirates Super” titles, and with 3 different clubs (3 Shabab Al-Ahly, 1 Al-Ain and 1 Al-Sharjah), and also achieved the “Emirati-Moroccan Super” with Shabab Al-Ahly, making it the first time that the Romanian had failed. In winning the title.

It is worth noting that in all previous finals, Kuzmin’s team conceded only one goal, when it defeated Al Jazira 2-1 in the “Super” season of 2016-2017, and emerged with clean sheets in 6 finals.

This loss enters the annals of history for Kuzmin, as it is the largest in his career with all the clubs he coached. He has never suffered a loss with a score greater than 6-2 at all, and he only conceded 6 goals twice, both from Shabab Al-Ahly, the first 6-3 with Al Ain in the league in the 2012-2013 season, and second in the last “Super” with Sharjah.