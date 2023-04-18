The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed the ‘Puentesegura’ operation in Calasparra to prevent robberies in homes and businesses. The investigation concluded with the identification, location and investigation of a 24-year-old Moroccan national, as the alleged perpetrator of seven crimes of robbery with force.

The investigation began in November 2022, when a resident of Calasparra reported that unknown perpetrators made a hole in the perimeter fence of the farm where his home is located to enter and seize various jewels. This and other robberies that were carried out later in a similar way caused great social alarm among the residents of the town, given that on some occasions, the owners were inside their homes while the robberies were being committed.

The Civil Guard, in collaboration with the Calasparra Local Police, opened the ‘Puentesegura’ operation in order to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the events. Thus, they carried out numerous investigative efforts and selective devices for the identification of people and vehicles in the area. The ‘modus operandi’ consisted of previously studying the different houses and farms, as well as setting up different escape routes.

Citizen collaboration was crucial



After receiving a neighborhood notice that alerted of some strange noises in a central house in the urban area, the Civil Guard located the main suspect, which made it possible to clarify seven crimes of robbery with force in buildings in the town of Calasparra. The suspect is a 24-year-old man of Moroccan nationality who has been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz. However, the ‘Puentesegura’ investigation remains open.