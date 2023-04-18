SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Federal Police on Tuesday launched a new phase of Operation Lesa Pátria, which investigates the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, and is executing 16 arrest warrants, the corporation said in a statement.

The agents also carry out 22 search and seizure warrants in seven states and in the Federal District, informed the PF.

(By Eduardo Simões and Gabriel Araújo)

