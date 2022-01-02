THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 2 January 2022, 18:43



A neighbor from Fuente Álamo was found dead early this afternoon in her home in La Loma, near Cuevas de Reyllo, as confirmed by municipal and emergency sources. A fire broke out at the home and the Civil Guard is now investigating whether the death of the woman, an English national, occurred due to natural causes or as a result of the inhalation of smoke.

A call warned of the fire around 1:30 p.m., as confirmed by the mayor of the municipality, Juana María Martínez. Firefighters traveled to the area, as well as Local Police and Civil Guard personnel. Upon arrival, the troops could only confirm the death of the woman, whose body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy to clarify the causes of death.