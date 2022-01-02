A 14-year-old girl from Hazerswoude-Rijndijk who had been missing for a few days has been found dead in Leiden. The police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Leiden as a suspect.



Ruud F. Witte



The man is in limitations. This means that he is not allowed to have contact with anyone other than his lawyer.

An investigation, according to the police on Sunday evening, has now shown that the girl died as a result of a crime, the role of the now arrested resident of Leiden is being investigated.

The victim was reported missing around midnight on Thursday evening, December 30. The police started an investigation into this and searched in vain for the girl in various places. On New Year’s Eve, around 9.20 am, the report came that a group of athletes had found the victim in a play park on Melchior Treublaan in Leiden. The girl was already dead by then.