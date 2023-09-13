The death of a mother and her son, both of Colombian nationality, in a luxurious hotel in the coastal city of Valencia has been classified as a case of possible filicide., in Spain. The family was found dead on September 1 and since then the authorities have performed autopsies on them and investigated their surroundings.

They entered the 29-story hotel, located on Cortes Valencianas Avenue, on August 30. However, they did not leave their room; aspect that caused surprise among the staff.

On September 1, after knocking several times on the door of room 705, the employees entered and found that they were dead. The son, 25 years old, was lying on the bed. His mother, 54 years old, was on the ground, very close to him.

The Scientific Police inspected the place, noting that there was a strange substance. Therefore, the main hypothesis being used was poisoning.

What is altruistic filicide?

The Homicide Group of the National Police of Valencia took over the investigation and concluded, after the results of the analysis of the bodies, that They died poisoned in what would be an altruistic filicide.

The young man had a mental disability and his mother was a psychologist with a residence permit in Spain.. The woman allegedly poisoned her son “with a toxic substance mixed in the porridge,” according to the local media. The Provinces after the authorities’ report.

The boy would have consumed a greater amount of the substance, since he had traces of vomit and blood on his face. The mother ingested the same poison.

In the psychological field, filicide groups the violent deaths of children at the hands of their parents. When, following this, the father takes his own life, it is believed that he considered his victim as “an extended part of himself, so he ends up killing her,” according to experts Alba Company Fernández, Julieta Romo, Laura Pajón and Miguel Ángel Soria. , in a scientific article for the Colombian publication Crime Magazine.

With altruistic filicide, “parents ensure the impossibility of abandoning their children” by taking their own lives, “which is why they had to die with them,” explain the cited experts.

Police outside the hotel in Valencia, Spain.

It is also investigated whether the psychologist suffered from any illness or what the specific situation was in her environment.. No letter or other element was found in the hotel room to establish the motives for the incident.

The Spanish authorities established that she liked to take trips with her son frequently, so The father was not worried when he found out that they were not at home.

Prevention

For Company Fernández and the other experts in the named article, social services are essential for the prevention of this type of case: “There are risk factors in families that can lead to the commission of filicide; Early intervention in environments and/or families that require it can be key in containing these behaviors.“.

In Colombia, there are help lines. For example, Bogotá has enabled the number 018000423614 so that when you feel without a way out, you can contact the Calma Line, where you can talk to someone willing to support you.

“It’s okay to ask for help, a call can save your life,” they point out.

Talking about those emotions and difficult situations you are going through can be the first step to making you feel better 🗣️📞. It’s okay to ask for help, #CalmLine We listen to him and accompany him. ☎️ Call toll free at 018000423614 pic.twitter.com/C4wvon3jur — Citizen Culture in Bogotá (@BogotaEsCivica) September 10, 2023

