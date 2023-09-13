The Maria Islandss have become the ideal tourist destination for all those who want to discover the history and nature of what was once a prison; For this reason, authorities have announced that They will open a new route from Nayarit.

At the moment can visit this destination, located in the Pacific Ocean, taking a ferry from the magical town of San BlasNayarit, and from Mazatlán, Sinaloa; However, the success of these trips has grown so much that the need to create a new route arises.

It was Captain Rafael Gómez Conejo, general director of the Islas Marías Comprehensive Tourism Company, who announced the new route that will leave from Nayarit heading to the Marías Islands.

What is the new route that leaves to the Marías Islands?

As it was announced, the new route that leaves for the Marías Islands, will leave from Boca de Chila, in Nayarit; adding two trips that will leave from this state.

Gómez Conejo highlighted that a maritime terminal, a hostel and other services will be located in Boca de Chila, which may be ready by the end of 2023.

What to do in the Marías Islands?

According to the official website of the Marías Islands, since 2010, this archipelago has been designated as a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, thanks to its rich biodiversity of endemic flora and fauna.

Among the species that you will have the opportunity to meet are the yellow-headed parrot, the raccoon and the rabbit of the Marías Islands.

In addition to its amazing marine life, which includes coral reefs and an abundant population of colorful mollusks, the Marías Islands are home to more than 21 species of sharks and 10 different varieties of rays.

Since 2005, this space has been recognized as a Natural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, which further underlines its ecological importance.

If you plan a trip to the Marías Islands, you cannot miss the opportunity to explore its natural and cultural wealth.

Some of the most notable activities include:

Visits to the Government House

The Nun’s House

The Punta Halcones Viewpoint

The Christ Viewpoint

Hiking Christ

The Site Museum

