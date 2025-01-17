Agents from the Madrid Civil Guard have investigated a 44-year-old man for a crime of animal abuse. On January 8, agents located three dog puppy corpses and 11 hound dogs in poor condition in Cadalso de los Vidrios.

The investigation arose after the discovery of the three corpses of puppies in a wooded area from where the agents heard several barks coming from a nearby abandoned building.

In it, 11 dogs were found that had injuries to their legs, ears, and were noticeably thin. Furthermore, the animals were living in an uninhabited house in an unhealthy area and in inadequate hygienic and sanitary conditions, surrounded by garbage, plastics, feces and mud, which put their lives in danger.

In addition to the poor conditions in which the animals lived, the owner had them unidentified and without any documentary control, so SEPRONA agents, with the support of technicians from the Community of Madrid, proceeded to transfer them to different official centers so that there can receive the necessary veterinary care.









Likewise, throughout 2024, the Civil Guard has investigated six other people in San Agustín de Guadalix, Bustarviejo and Ceniientos for crimes of animal abuse committed against dogs, hamsters, a lamb and a cat.