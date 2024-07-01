The Colombia selection is classified for the quarterfinals of the America Cup of USA 2024 and hopes to know if it is first or second in group D, something that will be defined this Tuesday after the game against Brazil.

Likewise, those led by Nestor Lorenzo They are waiting for the commitments of Group C, which will determine who qualifies this Monday, from which the next rival will come.

Waiting

Colombia, meanwhile, is preparing for the commitment for the leadership of the series against the Brazilians, who raised their heads by defeating 4-1 Paraguay, after the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica.

Series C is led by Uruguay, who have six points, the result of 5-0 victories over Bolivia and 3-1 over Panama.

Key games

The United States has three units after the 2-0 victory with the Bolivians and the 2-1 loss with Panama, with those three points they also have the option of qualifying.

At 5 pm the United States and Uruguay will go to the field and at 8 pm they will play. Bolivia and Panama, after the games are over, the qualifiers for the next round will be announced. They can be followed on Directv.

According to the calendar, Colombia will play next Saturday, yes or yes, in Las Vegas or in Glendaleas groups C and D develop this Monday and Tuesday.