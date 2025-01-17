Bars from the 90s, shocking photos or movies and books about the desire for a special weekend

Hearing and seeing an orchestra performing the music John Williams created for Star Wars can make your insides stir. Until, suddenly, the trumpet goes out of tune. And that, as with bad literature, takes you out of the story. This week we have counted the story of a detuning. What is hidden in an orchestra that sounds bad? Problem in its management and job insecurity. But there is something else: what if the orchestras are called very similar to one from Los Angeles and Vienna but they are not those? Don’t miss this story.

a concert

Los Punsetes (Barcelona). He ‘Fuck him in the ass to your friends Tour’ arrives in Barcelona this Saturday, January 18 at the Razzmatazz. One of the most ironic Madrid indie groups of the 21st century returned in ’24 with an album that did not disappoint its fans. There are things that need to be said more (and louder) and Los Punsetes know how. If you prefer a less hooligan proposal, the day before, also at Razzmatazz, Baiuca plays, by the best of neofolk current Galician.

Three recommended books

‘A history of Kronen’ by José Ángel Mañas (Aguilar). Kronen was a fictional bar that all of us who were 20 years old in the early 90s and went out in Madrid were familiar with. The film adaptation soon arrived, with Juan Diego Botto as the protagonist and it was, what we usually call, a generational milestone. Maybe too much. 30 years later, José Ángel Mañas writes from an autobiographical point of view about the backroom of Kronen.

‘Western Lane’ by Chetna Maroo (Sixth Floor). Finalist for the 2023 Booker Prize, this novel by the British writer born in Kenya is her publishing debut, which has been a revelation. Sally Rooney said that it is one of the novels that inspired her while writing Intermezzo. She talks about grief, family and migration through the eyes of an Indian teenager in the UK. In bookstores from January 27.

‘Journey to the East’ by Herman Hesse (Wunderkammer). The very select Wunderkammer publishing house rescues this text by Nobel Prize winner Herman Hesse, written in 1932 about a world in disintegration but that looks towards a mythical East. Something so common in his work, betting on art and spirituality over progress. In bookstores on February 3.

Three recommended films, by Javier Zurro





‘The seed of the sacred fig tree’. Mohammad Rasoulof left Iran clandestinely after being sentenced to eight years in prison and lashes for his films against the regime. This film is an example of her cinema as forceful as a punch, which mixes real images of the women’s protests in her country with a story as suffocating and terrifying as it is real. A film that leaves no respite and is an act of resistance in itself.

‘Babygirl’. In Venice, critics were polarized with Halina Reijn’s new film. Many saw an empty nonsense, others (here I am), an intelligent look at female desireto pleasure, and that under its apparent provocation raises interesting and for many uncomfortable questions, because can it be a fantasy of feminist submission?

‘From my cold dead hands’. The phrase was said by Charlton Heston, and now it is the title of a surprising documentary that Javier Horcajada has made and that places and arranges videos of people using and defending weapons in the United States to reduce to absurdity and criticize the country’s policy on the subject. Surreal, funny and, finally, chilling because of how real everything is.

Three plans for the weekend, by Laura García Higueras





Puppet Museum (Cádiz). This curious museum has the objective of exhibiting, documenting and preserving the memory of the activity of puppeteers, companies, artisans and creators. Its permanent exhibition, titled Puppets of the World, is made up of more than 500 pieces, coming from Spain and also from abroad. Admission is free.

Gorka Urbizu (Madrid). This Navarrese musician and producerknown for his work as a composer, singer and guitarist of the rockers Berri Txarrak, plays this Saturday at the La Riviera room, within the Inverfest festival. Last year he released his first solo album, Hasiera Bat (A beginning), a true gem, with beautiful songs, raw and, as he himself described: “Resistant like rocks, fragile like a leaf in the wind.”

Children’s Drum (San Sebastián). We finished with a plan for Monday the 20th, in which more than 4,500 children will parade through Donostia, fulfilling a tradition that has been celebrated since 1927. Each school has its own company and uniform, bringing music and color to the streets of the center of the city.

Three exhibitions, by Jordi Sabaté





‘Lee Miller. War Chronicles’ (Barcelona). Until March 20, 2025 it can be enjoyed in the FotoNostrum space in Barcelona from the anthology about the North American photographer Lee Miler, which was exhibited last summer at the Xavier Miserachs Biennial of Palafrugell, in Girona. Miler, artist, photojournalist and model, was a regular figure in the surrealist circles of Paris in the 1930s.

Once the Second World War began, and with the fall of Paris into the hands of the Nazis, Miler enlisted in the US army as a war photographer, and participated in various episodes of the liberation of Europe, showing the horror in all its rawness. and the absurdity of war without ever forgetting to give a deeply aesthetic meaning to his images. The exhibition is, therefore, an excellent opportunity to see the work of one of the best cameramen of the 20th century and to prepare for the premiere of the biographical film starring Kate Winslet that will be released on March 7.

‘The eloquence of the image. Català-Rock in America’ (Madrid). It can be seen at the Museum of America in Madrid until April 13. this sample of the work of one of the best Spanish photographers of the 20th century: Francesc Català-Roca. Produced by the Ministry of Culture and curated by Lia Colombino, museologist and researcher, it is an unprecedented tour of the production that Català-Roca carried out on the American continent over several years and trips.

The exhibition begins in Mexico, in 1973, and ends in Ecuador, in 1979. Català-Roca’s work was part of a documentary project for Editorial Blume, specialized in art, photography and culture books. The exhibition presents 230 photographs of the more than 7,000 negatives that the photographer captured and which have been preserved in the National Archive of Catalonia since 2023.)

‘Sneaky beauty’ (Málaga). The Russian Museum of Malaga exhibits until February 23 the work that Alisa Sibirskaya (Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, 1989) composes from the photography of scenes and worlds that take us to different periods in the history of painting. The objective is to reflect on the present from formal and thematic languages.

Conceived as a revision of the pictorial and moral creeds of the past, Furtive Beauty presents a dialogue with the tradition that it aspires to question, with human vanity as the main thread. Sibirskaya also seeks to highlight the emptiness of pictorial discourses that sought to convince us of the futility of worldly pleasures in the face of the certainty of death.

Three items





David Lynch has allegedly died. We like to give news but not this one. Although it is possible that David Lynch is on the other side of the red curtain. Javier Zurro writes the obituary of a revolutionary.

One step forward with Me Too. It is time for men to speak and act. He says it very clearly actress and director half of Ana in this video interview in the newsroom.

The oldest bookstores in Spain. The book store that has been open the longest It’s in Burgos. 175 years. The Heras. We spoke with those responsible for this and other bookish temples that resist.

Librotea’s recommendations





Books that make us abandon the body or possess it even more, books not suitable for everyone, books to burn with desire.