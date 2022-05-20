Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Honor and Justice Commission began the procedure on the complaint filed against two elements of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Ahome, accused of allegedly steal old iron and take it on a patrol for sale in a business located in this city of Los Mochis.

The president of the Honor and Justice Commission of the SSyPC, Francisco Arias Ruano, indicated that they request the corresponding reports and the police officers will be summoned to appear.

