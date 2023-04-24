Nuevo León.- In hearing of imputation of crime of disappearance from an individual, to Martin “N”, 19 years old, the judge also imposed the precautionary measure of preventive prison informally, in which their legal situation is defined.

On April 21 the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office reported that Martin was executed arrest warrant as a suspect of the death and disappearance of the young Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortezwhose corpse was found in a state of decomposition.

The defense of the defendant requested the duplication of the corresponding term to determine the legal situation of Martín, reports the newspaper Excelsior.

The judge admitted the extension and set April 23 to resume the audiencein addition to imposing the measure of preventive prison.

Besides, there is a arrest warrant for him crime of femicide against Martín, for the death of Bionce Jazmín, an order that will be executed in the next few hours, added Excelsior.

The case

As will be remembered, Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortez20 years old, born in Nuevo León, but a resident of Mission, Texas, United Statesand mother of a 4-month-old baby, was from vacation of Easter to the municipality of China, Nuevo Leon, with some friends. On April 9, her mother was no longer able to contact her.

After the corresponding complaints, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office began looking for her. The only thing they knew about her is that her friends said that they had left her alone on a dark street in China, Nuevo León, but her versions were suspicious, doubtful.

after a order of arreston April 14 elements of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office they found the body in a state of decomposition of a woman, in a ranch of The green, Municipality of General Bravo, New Lion. They identified him as Bionce Jasmine.

The autopsy determined that he died from strong blows to the head, neck and chest.

Authorities confirmed that the hypothesis was established that Bionce was accompanying a man who played acceleration and squealing tires in a truck, but in a maneuver, Bionce flew out of the truck and suffered terrible injuries. The person in charge, instead of asking for the help of paramedics and police officers, decided to hide Bionce, who was in fact dying yet, as reported.

Helped by two other people, it is added, the driver of the truck took the girl to the said ranch, in El Verde. The young woman died without medical attention and her body was hidden until authorities found it.