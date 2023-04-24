The solar eclipses They are wonderful astronomical events. These occur when the Moon gets in the way of sunlight, casting a huge shadow on Earth.

According to the POT, a total solar eclipse can occur at least once every year somewhere on Earth, and a partial solar eclipse also known as an annular twice every year.

Given this latency in which solar eclipses occur in the world, you should know that soon the world will witness an annular solar eclipse, which fortunately can be seen in Mexico.

When will the next solar eclipse be in Mexico?

According to astronomical projections. The next solar eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023.

Although it is still difficult to define the exact route where the solar eclipse will pass. This may be seen in some countries within North America, South America and West Africa.

Likewise, it is known that the annular solar eclipse will begin at 15:03 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and will reach its maximum point at 17:59 GMT.

This event is also expected to end its annular phase at 19:48 GMT and there will be no trace of its partial phase by 20:55 GMT.

Next eclipses of 2023 and 2024: