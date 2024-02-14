Then of the shooting in the New York Subway that shocked the citythe first revelations that the police investigations revealed have already been known. According to what was officially communicated, The man who died as a result of the crossfire was Latino, specifically Mexican. While the search for those responsible continues, the country's consul in the Big Apple has already expressed his condolences to the victim's family.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and impacted the city. At the Mount Eden station of the New York Subway, located in the Bronx, A brutal shootout occurred between two men who were at the scene.. While those responsible and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, information about the victims was released.

As a result of the crossfire in such a crowded place, A thirty-five-year-old Mexican man identified as Obed Beltrán Sanchez diedAs reported The New York Times. After being shot in the chest, he was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. However, medical efforts failed to save his life.

Despite The incident would have occurred as part of a gang war, the authorities' hypothesis is that the victim was not involved in the issue. and that the shots were not directed at him. In addition to the deceased, five people were also injured.including two teenagers of fourteen and fifteen years old.

Through his X account, the platform formerly known as Twitter, The consul of Mexico in New York, Jorge Islas, expressed his regret for the fact and revealed that he has already contacted the family of the deceased. “Unfortunately, yesterday afternoon, a fellow citizen from Tehuacán, Puebla died from a stray bullet at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx. I personally expressed our condolences to his family and offered consular support and advice to our reach. RIP,” he wrote on the social network.

The shooting in the New York Subway would have been due to a gang war

According to information from the New York Police Department that was reproduced by Telemundo, The shooting was the result of a confrontation between groups that began in a transportation service car.. In addition, images were shared on official social media accounts to try to identify those responsible for the incident.