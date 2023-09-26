Florida authorities identified the human remains found on September 22 in the mouth of an alligator. These belong to a 41-year-old woman identified as Sabrina Peckham, However, the “manner and cause” of his death remains under investigation.

Since September 22, Florida authorities have investigated the alleged fatal attack of an almost 4-meter alligator in Largo, in the Tampa Bay area. Well, the residents of the area called the authorities after seeing the animal with a body in its mouth.

At that time, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported that several deputies responded to the scene. In local news imagesthe large alligator could be seen practically on the shoulder of a road, surrounded by numerous police officers and agents from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

In a statement from the local police it was detailed that it was a male alligator measuring almost four meters, which was “humanely euthanized and removed from the waterway.”

Peckham’s daughter, Breauna Dorris, through a post on her Facebook, commented that His mother was part of a “homeless population that lived in the wooded area” near where the animal was found.

“My mother was a victim of the crocodile attack in McCay Creek (rainbow village). Please understand that we do not have all the information yet as the coroner’s report is not finished yet,” Dorris wrote.

He also added: “Some details I would like to share are that my mother did not ‘mock’ the crocodile, as some say in the news media comments (…) It is believed that she may have been walking to or from their camp near the stream in the dark and the crocodile attacked from the water (…). No matter how you put it, no one deserves to die like that.”

According to the media ‘Fox13’, at the moment, In the area where the alligator was found there is an “improvised monument” with some flowers that several people have left for the deceased woman.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

