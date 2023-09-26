The Jordanian army said on Tuesday that it shot down two drones coming from Syria, loaded with narcotic drugs, coming from Syrian territory.

An official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army said: “The Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Narcotics Control Department and the military security services, monitored an attempt by two drones to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory,” according to the Jordanian News Agency. “Petra.”

The source stated that the two planes that were shot down were carrying a quantity of crystal, and the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.

The source confirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces will continue to deal forcefully and decisively with any threat on the border fronts, and any efforts intended to undermine and destabilize the security of the homeland and intimidate its citizens.