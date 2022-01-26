This Wednesday the Christ that crowns the castle of the Murcian district of Monteagudo woke up with a large banner decorated with the faces of the Soviet leaders Stalin and Lenin, along with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle on a red star and the text ‘It is very difficult to destroy someone who is not willing to surrender.’ Around 9:30 a.m., municipal firefighters proceeded to remove the banner.

The monument has been declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) and is therefore under special protection. It is not the first time that the environment serves as a stage to place political proclamations. A year ago an unidentified group climbed the Christ to hang a banner, similar in size to the one placed this Wednesday, with the message ‘The reconquest is underway’ printed on the Spanish flag.

The sculpture, which is 14 meters high and stands on a base of another 20 meters, was assembled piece by piece in 1951 and is the largest Sacred Heart in Spain.