There are now three days to go for the 24h of Daytona and IMSA has published the Balance of Performance document for the first event of 2022.

Archived the weekend of ‘Roar Before the 24’, the insiders of the US series have revised some things regarding the GT3s that take part in the GTD PRO and GTD categories.

The most important changes concern Acura, BMW and Chevrolet Corvette, whose weights have been changed.

The NSXs receive a discount of 25kg and will be on the minimum weight of 1295kg, the new M4 GT3s that Team RLL brings to the track increase instead of 10kg, reaching a total of 1340kg, while the C8.R of Pratt & Miller find themselves with another 15kg to place in the car, for a total of 1335kg of minimum weight.

Both the BMW and Corvette will also have a new rear wing configuration, as the angle has been increased to -2.2 for Bavarian cars (from 0 degrees used previously) and to +8.0 (previously -3 degrees) for the Americans.

The Lamborghinis will also have a +6.8 degrees (increase of 1) to be respected, with the Mercedes brought to +0.8 (+1.2).

In addition, the tank capacity has been reduced by 4 liters for the M4s, while the Acura has been increased by 4 liters, which is the same parameter chosen for the McLaren 720S.

Finally, we point out that no changes have been made to the powers of the cars entered, which therefore will have the same turbo / engine parameters used last Sunday for the Roar from Free Practice on Thursday.

