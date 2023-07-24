Monday, July 24, 2023
"They had me tied up, I couldn't do anything": PSG goalkeeper recounts violent robbery he suffered

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2023
in Sports
0
“They had me tied up, I couldn’t do anything”: PSG goalkeeper recounts violent robbery he suffered

Donnarumma

Donnarumma.

Donnarumma.

Gianluigi Donnarumma shares the details of the serious assault he suffered.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, French PSG goalkeeper, suffered a violent assault at his home last Thursday night.

Days after the robbery that shocked the goalkeeper and his wife Alessia Elefante, also present at the event, the player recounted the facts.

The violent robbery of Donnarumma

“I was very afraid, and even more so for Alessia. I was afraid something would happen to him. He was defenseless, tied up, he couldn’t do anything. Also, I don’t speak French very well and it was difficult to explain to these people where the things they were looking for were”pointed out Donnarumma when reliving the episode in an interview with the portal ‘Líbero’, in the run-up to the friendly against Le Havre.

See also  The crimes of false flower delivery people in Guadalajara continue; housebreaker falls

during the assault They tied him up at gunpoint and took nearly 500,000 euros including watches, jewelry, and leather goods.

(Also: Unusual video in Formula 1: Norris destroys the trophy that Max Verstappen won for him).

“And it was Alessia, still very scared, who was with them. I was terrified that they could hurt her. They pinned me down immediately and Alessia was forced to give away everything we had. It’s the worst feeling you can have,” added the goalkeeper.

And he explained why he did not want to give more information about what happened.

“I can’t go into too much detail as the investigation is ongoing. On Friday morning, my fiancée and I had to leave our apartment to allow the investigations to take place and we temporarily stayed in a hotel,” the archer concluded two days after the assault that the 26-year-old model lived with.

More news

THE COUNTRY, OF URUGUAY.
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)

See also  Video: Woman fakes a faint to avoid being arrested for robbery

