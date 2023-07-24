Big time! Lark Huaracthe daughter of music producer Nilver Huarac and Lizet Soto, celebrated her 18th birthday on July 22 under the theme of ‘Barbie’, the movie starring Margot Robbie that is breaking it at the box office in all theaters around the world. The dancer and model, who won Miss Mesoamerica 2023, celebrated in style with her friends and family having reached the age of majority. Her father surprised her by bringing her mariachis and did not hesitate to sing for the special occasion. The young woman did not stop smiling at all times and she shared everything she experienced on her social networks.

“I love them”, put the influencer on her Instagram stories. In addition, on TikTok he showed how he entered the place where the party was held in which the record manager spared no expense. Her mother was also present. Janet Barboza also shared images of the evening, however, she could not attend because she was traveling.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Mesoamerica International 2023: who are the 3 representatives of Peru who compete in the beauty pageant?

Who promoted Alondra Huarac in the artistic world?

Alondra Huarac spoke of the person who encouraged her to shine in the media, showing her art as a dancer. “She encouraged me by my mother, actually. Seeing that she was on television, that my father is a television producer,” she said in an interview with La República.

It highlighted the importance of the dance in her. “She has made me love music and want to transmit it because it is an art,” she added in the talk.

Lark Huarac in a beauty contest. Photo: Alondra Huarac / Twitter

#Alondra #Huarac #celebrated #18th #birthday #Barbie #theme #Nilver #father #brought #mariachis