Mexico City.- The president AMLO informed that it will proceed legally against the American company Calicabecause this cheated on him saying that they had stopped extracting material in the Mexican Caribbean.

Addressing the issue of the construction of the Mayan Train, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, returned to the issue of the company Calica-Legacy Vulcanwith whom the government held negotiations to stop operations before the extraction of building materials from Mexican soil to be exported to the United States.

AMLO reported that during several supervision trips of the Mayan Train, flew over the Calica areanoting that operations were stopped, however, on his last tour and after flying over the area this Friday, he found that the company keep extracting materials.

“I was just there for the weekend and they had deceived me in that they were no longer extracting material and I passed by, I always flew over, like three times and in fact, everything was stopped, the cranes stopped, everything stopped, but now I passed, maybe they didn’t know or it was because we passed by on Friday and I flew over and I realized that they are working with everything extracting material, “said the federal president.

Realizing the work of CalicaAndrés Manuel indicated that he had already instructed María Luisa Albores, Secretary of the Environment, to proceed legally against the company, given the breach of the agreements with the Government of Mexico.

“I saw how they are loading a ship, so I have instructed the secretary to proceed immediately, they are going to proceed legally because there is a violation of the laws and it is a tremendous destruction of the environment, it is also a tremendous daring to make fun of the authorities of our country,” he said.

The President He indicated that the mining company already extracts materials deeper and showed images to narrate the illegality that he saw in the overflight.

“That company that is extracting the minerals, that receives permits, received the permits from the Zedillo government, it already had others before, but it is not legal, they are already extracting material at depths of 5 meters, what we saw, let’s see for why don’t you put the original photo, if we see the photo we will even find that there is a crane, look, this, this is the section of the train, that is, don’t we have another? This apparently, this is all, here it is warned , nothing more than not so much, this darkest part is deeper, here it is already 5 meters and the lightest, this, is two meters, three, well, but they continue to dig this, “he said.

AMLO reiterated that they already have all the evidence to proceed legally against Calica due to the operation of the company despite the warning from the Government of Mexico.