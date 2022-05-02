It is a message that Ukrainian spokesmen are happy to report. A precision bombardment of a Russian command post in the east of the country is said to have killed not only about two hundred soldiers this weekend, but also an as yet unknown general. That in itself is a major blow to the Ukrainian military. The base is located in Izium, a city between Kharkov and Luhansk, in the middle of the Donbas. A major Russian offensive is currently underway there, which should lead to the conquest of large parts of eastern Ukraine, including the separatist ‘people’s republics’ Luhansk and Donetsk.