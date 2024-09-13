A 9 year old girl The woman was allegedly injured by a stray bullet when he was at home with his family in the municipality of GarciaNuevo Leon.

According to reports, the girl’s relatives noticed that blood suddenly began to come out of her chest, so they immediately called the emergency services to ask for help.

The events occurred at a home located on Camino a los Montero street, in the Colinas del Río neighborhood, in García, after apparently Gunmen shot in public in that area.

Civil Protection officers arrived at the scene and treated the minor, and later transferred her to the University Hospital for medical attention, where her health condition was reported as critical.

Staff of the Institute of Criminalistics and Expert Services They went to the home to begin the corresponding investigations. It transpired that at the place They found a shell casing.