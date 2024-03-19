Who are the victims of the accident in Sassari and what emerged about the incident: what did the officers discover

All investigations into the serious matter are currently underway accident occurred on the evening of Sunday 17 March, in the city of Sassari. Unfortunately three people died, including two young engaged men aged just 19 and 16, who were in the same car.

The agents to be able to allow rescuers to intervene and also to be able to do all the reliefs of the case, they had to close the road to traffic for several hours. Now, however, only investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened.

the drama took place yesterday evening, Sunday 17 March, around 7pm. Precisely along the road leading from Tottubella at the entrance to the Four Lanes, which is located in the province of Sassari. The two boys were on board theirs Fiat 500 and they were headed to the Alghero area. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

Probably due to a risky overtaking by a man driving a Mercedes SUV, they collided frontally with the other vehicle. A third car hit them in turn. The latter had an entire family on board, including a little girl. Passers-by quickly realized what the situation was desperate and alerted the police and health workers.

Who are the victims of the accident that occurred in Sassari

CREDIT: TELESARDEGNA

The doctors arrived on site within minutes, but they could do nothing for the two young people. The 19 year old was called Christian Foddaithe girlfriend of just 16 years Chiara Urgias and the 40 year old Antonio Luigi Murineddua family man who worked as a boat mechanic.

After the collision, a third car also hit them. The latter had a family on board, with one 10 year old girl. In fact, they are all hospitalized, under code red.

The officers who intervened, after listening to the stories of some passers-by, discovered that there should be an underlying cause of this accident risky maneuver of the 41-year-old who was driving the SUV. The hypothesis is that he tried to make a overtakingin a stretch where it was prohibited.